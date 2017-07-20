Decatur military police unit deploys Saturday

The Alabama Army National Guard's 152nd Military Police Company, out of Decatur, has been called to active duty.

The unit will have a departure ceremony at Austin High School, 1625 Danville Road S.W., at 10 a.m., Saturday.

The approximately 40 soldiers of the 152nd will perform the internal security and detainee operations mission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

