Late night fire destroys Owens Cross Roads home - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Late night fire destroys Owens Cross Roads home

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL (WAFF) -

A late night fire destroyed an Owens Cross Roads home.  

The fire started just before 11:30 Wednesday night on Piney Woods Drive.

Fire crews spent several hours battling it and digging through the rubble.

Crews tell us no one was injured in the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly