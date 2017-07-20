Hit-and-run driver hits teen on bike in NW Huntsville

Huntsville police say a motorist took off after hitting a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

According to police, the teen was riding a bicycle around Bonnell Drive and Sparkman Drive when a dark-colored, four-door sedan hit the bike then fled the scene.

Officers say the car never made contact with the victim, but he was taken to Huntsville Hospital anyway as a precaution. He is expected to be OK.

Police are looking for the driver of the car.

