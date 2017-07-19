Teens Path to Success appealing for statewide charter

Teens Path to Success is a public charter school that aims to help incarcerated teens obtain their high school diploma if the teen chooses to do so.

In May, Teens Path to Success submitted an application to Athens City Schools for a statewide charter to help educate teens in jail. The board voted in favor of the application 3-2, but four votes were needed to actually pass the application.

On Wednesday night, Teens Path to Success presented the first step in their appeal process at a public hearing.

According to Rick White with Teen’s Path to Success, students in the program will receive counseling services to find out where the student left off in school before going to jail.

White also said that teens who receive a high school diploma while incarcerated have a better chance at not returning to jail then those who elect not to pursue a diploma.

