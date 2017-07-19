Teens Path to Success appealing for statewide charter

The summer heat in Alabama can be brutal for us humans but don’t forget about your furry friends. The heat can affect your pets just as much as it can affect you.More >>
The summer heat in Alabama can be brutal for us humans but don’t forget about your furry friends. The heat can affect your pets just as much as it can affect you.More >>
The fifth case of a rare strain of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, was discovered right here in Alabama.More >>
The fifth case of a rare strain of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, was discovered right here in Alabama.More >>
Tuscumbia police say a woman who has been missing since Thursday has been found.More >>
Tuscumbia police say a woman who has been missing since Thursday has been found.More >>
The playground equipment your child is having fun on could land them in the hospital if you aren't careful.More >>
The playground equipment your child is having fun on could land them in the hospital if you aren't careful.More >>
A Madison County judge did not decide on a bond for terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed on Tuesday. But he said there is enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.More >>
A Madison County judge did not decide on a bond for terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed on Tuesday. But he said there is enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>