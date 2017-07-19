Kitchen Cops; 2 Jack's among 5 low performers

The Jack's in Tuscumbia scored an 82 during their recent health inspection. The Colbert County Health Department reports there were an excessive number of flies and other insects in the kitchen area. They also lost points because a kitchen hand sink had a bowl of onions in it, making in inaccessible for employees to use for washing their hands. The inspector also reports there was no hand soap at the sink.

The Jack's on 6th Avenue in Decatur scored an 84. The Morgan County Health Department reports finding too many flies in the food prep room. They also earned a cold-holding food violation for ranch dressing that was reportedly 16 degrees over the 41 degree mandated maximum temperature, and sliced tomatoes that were 13 degrees off the mark.

The Hibachi Express in the 2600-block of North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville scored an 81. They reportedly had damaged cans, which can cause botulism contamination, although that risk is low. The inspector also reports the interior of an ice machine was dirty.

The guard for an ice machine at Miyako Japanese Restaurant in Huntsville reportedly had black mold growing on it, as they scored an 83. The Madison County Health Department also reports a sushi cooler was holding food at nine degrees over the temperature needed to prevent bacterial growth.

The Chevron at the corner of Highway 31 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road in Tanner is this week's lowest scoring Kitchen Cops low performer with a 65. The Limestone County Health Department reports the drink nozzles needed to be cleaned and food items did not have date marks to indicate when they would expire.

The Subway Salads & Sandwiches at 901 Woodward Ave. in Muscle Shoals is one of three Kitchen Cops high perfomers, all of which scored a 99. The others are the deli at Walmart at 517 West Avalon Ave. in Muscle Shoals and the deli at the Publix at 1605 Beltline Rd. Southwest in Decatur.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

