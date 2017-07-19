Fort Payne joining lawsuit over opioids

Mayor Larry Chesser said Fort Payne is joining a multicity lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies that manufacture the drugs responsible for the opioid epidemic in the area.

Tamara Neeley, an attorney for the city of Fort Payne, said they see this problem in their court system frequently.

"The goal is to target defendants. Certain companies who have purposely flooded the market with opioid prescriptions, causing an epidemic throughout out city, our county and our state. It's causing job loss. It's causing economic harm to individuals and this city. And we're working to take back our cities on behalf of our citizens," said Neeley.

Chesser said the city council recently authorized the city attorneys at Watson & Neeley to join the lawsuit. The law firm is working with other attorneys in central and southern Alabama on the lawsuit.

Chesser said the city takes this matter very seriously and they "will be a part of the lawsuit."

Neeley said there were 1.2 prescriptions issued for every citizen in Alabama in 2015, which he said is too many.

Etowah County announced they will file a similar lawsuit.

