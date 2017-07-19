Fort Payne considering lawsuit over opioids

The city of Fort Payne is considering entering into a multicity lawsuit against a pharmaceutical company concerning the opioid epidemic there.

The issue was a topic of discussion at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Tamara Neeley, an attorney for the city of Fort Payne, said they see this problem in their court system frequently.

"The goal is to target defendants. Certain companies who have purposely flooded the market with opioid prescriptions, causing an epidemic throughout out city, our county and our state. It's causing job loss. It's causing economic harm to individuals and this city. And we're working to take back our cities on behalf of our citizens," said Neeley.

The Watson & Neeley law firm is currently working with other attorneys in central and southern Alabama on the possible lawsuit.

In 2015, there were 1.2 prescriptions issued for every citizen in Alabama, which Neeley said is just too many.

