Crime Stoppers: Purse stolen from unlocked vehicle at Brahan Spring Park

One person was recently trying to beat the heat at a city water attraction. But in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, she was left fuming hot when she became the target of a "cool" crime.

As you might imagine, the Splash Pad at Huntsville's Brahan Spring Park is a busy place in this intense heat. And a crook was drawn to the cool water as well. But not for fun, rather for a felony.

Huntsville police say a woman left her purse in an unlocked vehicle there on June 6. And the crook passed up the cool water to get his hot hands on her belongings. The victim's purse and jewelry, totaling more than $1,500, were stolen.

And police say the crook is seen on surveillance camera using a stolen credit card from the victim at a store on Governor's Drive.

Do you recognize him? There's a reward of up to $1,000 riding on that question. All you have to do is make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or if you'd prefer to text or email your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

