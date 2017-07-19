Fort Payne considering sales tax increase

If you live in Fort Payne, you may soon be paying a little extra at the checkout line. The city is working on a capital improvement plan, which includes a 1 cent sales tax increase.

Mayor Larry Chesser said the city has been operating on a shoestring budget for a number of years. The sales tax hasn't increased since the early 1980s.

Fort Payne has struggled financially ever since many of the sock mills left town a decade ago.

The added revenue from the tax increase would help with funding for a major road project, improvements to the sewer plant and upgrades to the city's vehicle fleet.

The bill will go before the council at their next meeting on Aug 1.

