Saturday event giving Shoals teachers free school supplies

A W.C. Handy Festival event is geared specifically for Shoals teachers. "Doctors and Teachers in Harmony" is handing out free school supplies. It's a way for physicians to give back to teachers.

If you are a certified teacher in Colbert, Lauderdale or Franklin counties, you will want to come to the parking lot behind Helen Keller Hospital on Saturday from 6 to 8 to receive a free bag of classroom supplies.

Volunteers are packing hundreds of sacks with necessary items that educators often pay for out of their own pockets.

For the first time, Medical Associates of the Shoals will hand out the bags to the first 1,000 teachers who show a school name badge or school district ID card.

Doctors will show their appreciation to area teachers and the community during the free event.

Dr. Josh Vacik said both of his parents were teachers and he understands the challenges and rewards of being an educator.

"I think it goes back to education. The better educated that our population is, the healthier that they are going to be over a long period of time, so we want to give a little bit back to them to make their jobs a little easier," he said.

To keep everyone cool, they are also giving away free snow cones while people enjoy the band Deja Vu.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48