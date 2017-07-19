Limestone Co. man holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

The summer heat in Alabama can be brutal for us humans but don’t forget about your furry friends. The heat can affect your pets just as much as it can affect you.More >>
The summer heat in Alabama can be brutal for us humans but don’t forget about your furry friends. The heat can affect your pets just as much as it can affect you.More >>
The fifth case of a rare strain of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, was discovered right here in Alabama.More >>
The fifth case of a rare strain of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, was discovered right here in Alabama.More >>
Tuscumbia police say a woman who has been missing since Thursday has been found.More >>
Tuscumbia police say a woman who has been missing since Thursday has been found.More >>
The playground equipment your child is having fun on could land them in the hospital if you aren't careful.More >>
The playground equipment your child is having fun on could land them in the hospital if you aren't careful.More >>
A Madison County judge did not decide on a bond for terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed on Tuesday. But he said there is enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.More >>
A Madison County judge did not decide on a bond for terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed on Tuesday. But he said there is enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.More >>
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, CNN reports.More >>
Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, CNN reports.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed, and SCDOT hope to have it re-opened at 5 a.m. Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed, and SCDOT hope to have it re-opened at 5 a.m. Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.More >>
Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office confirmed on Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office confirmed on Wednesday, July 19.More >>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.More >>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon were injured when they were hit by a car at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >>