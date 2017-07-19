Limestone Co. man holds burglary suspect at gunpoint

Limestone County sheriff’s investigators have arrested a Madison man at the scene of a burglary where the homeowner was holding him at gunpoint.

Deputies responded to a call from a neighbor who observed the suspect acting suspiciously in the 15000 block of McCulley Mill Road shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the neighbor observed walking up the driveway to the victim’s house.

Deputies say 52-year-old Joe Billy Thompson forced entry to the rear door of the residence. The victim was at home with his family at the time and held Thompson at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Thompson was charged with second-degree burglary and booked into the Limestone County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48