Expert says AL mad cow disease case doesn't threaten food supply

The fifth case of a rare strain of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease, was discovered right here in Alabama. But an expert with the Alabama Cooperative Extension program says this was never a threat to the food supply.

Gerry Thompson, a regional extension agent specializing in animal science and forages, said the United States hasn't found a single case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy in about 10 years.

To put it in perspective, the U.S. harvests about 5.2 million cows a year.

Thompson said if anything, this is a sign our system is working.

“The U.S. beef supply is very safe. It’s not contagious. It doesn’t matter where this cow was found. She's not contagious to other cows or people. The system was looking for this, where it might have been, and found it. She was never close to being in the food supply,” Thompson said.

