South Memorial Parkway lane closure for possible gas leak

A southbound lane of South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville will be closed Wednesday afternoon to address a possible gas leak.



Crews with Huntsville Utilities will close an outside lane between Boulevard South and Byrd Spring Road starting at 1PM.



Workers are searching for a possible gas leak.



The lane is expected to be reopen by 2:00PM. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution or avoid the area altogether. Consider using Benaroya Lane to avoid the road work.







