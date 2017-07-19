South Memorial Parkway lane closure for possible gas leak - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

South Memorial Parkway lane closure for possible gas leak

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A southbound lane of South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville will be closed Wednesday afternoon to address a possible gas leak.

Crews with Huntsville Utilities will close an outside lane between Boulevard South and Byrd Spring Road starting at 1PM.

Workers are searching for a possible gas leak.

The lane is expected to be reopen by 2:00PM. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution or avoid the area altogether. Consider using Benaroya Lane to avoid the road work.



 

