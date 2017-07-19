MCSO conducts drug bust on Mastin Lake

The Madison County Sheriff's Office busted down a door at home on Mastin Lake on Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m.

Investigators tell us they found six people inside, two women from Georgia and their three kids as well as 42-year-old Ronnie Stevens.

The MCSO said they received numerous complaints about suspicious activity at the house.

No one was hurt in the execution of the search warrant. Investigators found marijuana and a stolen gun inside. Stevens was arrested and will be charged.

A building worker at the HCS Academy for Science and Foreign Language which is right across the street said they've made multiple complaints about loud music at the house in the morning.

