Commission sets Athens public hearing on proposed charter school

Members of the Alabama Public Charter School Commission will be in Athens on Wednesday to get public input on an application for a start-up statewide charter school.

The proposed charter school’s applicant is appealing to the commission after it didn’t receive enough votes for approval from the Athens City Board of Education.

The charter school, called Teen’s Path to Success, would serve county jail inmates ages 14-21 who want to work toward earning high school diplomas.

The public hearing starts at 5 p.m. at the Athens City Board of Education, 455 U.S. 31 North. Representatives with the nonprofit have 15 minutes to make a presentation on their plan, then each individual who signs up to speak is allotted three minutes, with a total of 30 minutes scheduled for public comment. Individuals and groups can also submit written comments to the commission by hand-delivering them at the public hearing or by email to lsearcy@alsde.edu.

The commission has already reviewed the application for Teen’s Path to Success, according to Logan Searcy, education administrator with the Alabama State Department of Education.

