Commission sets Athens public hearing on proposed charter school

Members of the Alabama Public Charter School Commission will be in Athens on Wednesday to get public input on an application for a start-up statewide charter school.
The proposed charter school’s applicant is appealing to the commission after it didn’t receive enough votes for approval from the Athens City Board of Education.
The charter school, called Teen’s Path to Success, would serve county jail inmates ages 14-21 who want to work toward earning high school diplomas.
The public hearing starts at 5 p.m. at the Athens City Board of Education, 455 U.S. 31 North. Representatives with the nonprofit have 15 minutes to make a presentation on their plan, then each individual who signs up to speak is allotted three minutes, with a total of 30 minutes scheduled for public comment. Individuals and groups can also submit written comments to the commission by hand-delivering them at the public hearing or by email to lsearcy@alsde.edu.
The commission has already reviewed the application for Teen’s Path to Success, according to Logan Searcy, education administrator with the Alabama State Department of Education.
Read more at Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Tuscumbia police say a woman who has been missing since Thursday has been found.More >>
Tuscumbia police say a woman who has been missing since Thursday has been found.More >>
The playground equipment your child is having fun on could land them in the hospital if you aren't careful.More >>
The playground equipment your child is having fun on could land them in the hospital if you aren't careful.More >>
A Madison County judge did not decide on a bond for terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed on Tuesday. But he said there is enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.More >>
A Madison County judge did not decide on a bond for terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed on Tuesday. But he said there is enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.More >>
The summer heat in Alabama can be brutal for us humans but don’t forget about your furry friends. The heat can affect your pets just as much as it can affect you.More >>
The summer heat in Alabama can be brutal for us humans but don’t forget about your furry friends. The heat can affect your pets just as much as it can affect you.More >>
Madison police have arrested two people in a shooting death at Madison Landing Apartments on May 23.More >>
Madison police have arrested two people in a shooting death at Madison Landing Apartments on May 23.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The Greenville Police Department said two women are facing charges after a newborn died on July 12.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The home, located at 4302 Colony West Drive in the Houston suburb is gated and has a mannequin dressed in western garb at the door. Doesn't that sound inviting?!More >>
The home, located at 4302 Colony West Drive in the Houston suburb is gated and has a mannequin dressed in western garb at the door. Doesn't that sound inviting?!More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.More >>