City of Sheffield struggle with records storage

Some of the filing cabinets at the city clerk's office were getting so full of old records, there wasn't room for anything new.

City Clerk Clayton Kelly knew something had to be done.

He called in a former employee, Janice Rikard, to go through drawer after drawer to determine what records had to be kept on file, and what could be destroyed.

Rikard worked in the clerk's office for 20 years and was familiar with what is known as a "destruction guide," which outlines how long certain records have to be kept on file.

Kelly now has 75 large boxes of old records, some dating back to 1985, that will be destroyed once the city receives approval from the state Department of Archives and History.

"Our file drawers were so jam packed you about can't get anything in there," Kelly said.

The Sheffield City Hall is smaller than it looks, and filing cabinets can quickly run out of space. The 75 boxes awaiting destruction are stacked in a hallway and two rooms in the back of the clerk's office.

