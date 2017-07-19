Florence City Council delays vote on tennis complex

It became clear at the beginning of Tuesday's City Council work session that the majority of council members were not ready to vote on whether to build a tennis complex with an estimated price tag of at least $13 million.

The price includes renovating Veterans Park and replacing three ball fields that would be lost to the 31-court complex.

"The council really hasn't had a chance to digest all this," council President Dick Jordan said. "We have some requests to delay this until the regular meeting in August."

The council voted unanimously to remove two items from the agenda and reconsider them at the Aug. 1 meeting.

The council refused to give a unanimous vote for immediate consideration at the July 11 meeting, which automatically forced the two items to this week's agenda. Had the items not been removed from the agenda, a simple yes or no vote would have occurred.

Four of the six council members have said they are concerned about the costs associated with the tennis complex, as well as long-term operational costs. The intent of the complex is to honor an economic development agreement with the Retirement Systems of Alabama to build an attraction to encourage visitors to stay at the nearby Marriott Shoals Hotel and Conference Center. The hotel, however, has been highly successful without a tourist attraction in the park.

