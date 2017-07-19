Moulton fire chief asks city council for more firefighters

Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly said his department is in need of more full-time firefighters.

He presented the City Council with a 57-minute presentation at a work session Monday night detailing challenges facing the department and how more personnel will make firefighting safer for his staff and the community.

“I’m optimistic after talking with the council,” he said Tuesday. “They were receptive. … Once they evaluate the budget, we’ll see if the funds are there.

"With our current staffing level, we’re compromising safety of staff and citizens. We’re well below industry staffing levels.”

He asked the council for three more full-time firefighters.

“Inadequate staffing has a great impact on the initial fire attack,” Jolly said. “There’s only so much you can do with two people arriving at the scene. Our policy is we don’t leave the station without two people. Increased staffing will allow us to get out the door faster.”

He said three additional hires will cost the city about $153,000 annually.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48