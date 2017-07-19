Fire up the grill! Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, the day America sets aside to celebrate one of its favorite foods.

National Hot Dog Day is declared each year by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council and is celebrated on the day the council hosts the Annual Hot Dog Luncheon on Capitol Hill.

Some chains, such as Burger King and Sonic will be offering special deals on hot dogs, and some through the month, seeing as July is National Hot Dog Month.

Burger King: Hot dogs are 79 cents each through July 31 at participating locations. Find locations here.

Sonic Drive-In: All-American Hot Dogs and Chili Cheese Coneys are $1 all day at participating locations. Find locations here.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council estimates baseball fans will consume nearly 19,000,000 hot dogs and more than 4,000,000 sausages during the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

