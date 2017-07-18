Community hopes to build B.B. Comer Bridge sculpture at Scottsboro High School

It's been over a year since the B.B. Comer Bridge in Scottsboro was demolished. However, a portion of the bridge was salvaged and has been stored at the city's street department ever since.

A city council work session took place Monday night where a discussion was held on bringing that piece of the bridge to the pond at Scottsboro High School.

Angel Chaney with Scottsboro High School's art department is especially thankful for the community's support on this project.

"The people around me, around us, around the schools, my administrators, friends and family, community members, industries in town have gotten together and have been so kind to help us put this huge sculpture together," said Chaney.

Chaney is working with Glenn Dasher, her former sculptor professor she had while in school at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, on the project. They have chosen a pyramid design for the sculpture inspired by the Louvre in Paris, France.

"I'm hoping that this piece sits in the pond right out in front of our high school, reflecting and lit up at night, visible from Highway 72 so that it gives those traveling up and down Highway 72 the knowledge that we are proud of our community, that we understand the heritage of our community and that we have vision," said Chaney.

The state of Alabama awarded a $20,000 grant to make the project possible. Chaney said the sculpture design they presented will exceed the cost, but the community is rallying to make it happen.

There will be a number of public hearings on the project. The next one is set for Aug. 7.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48