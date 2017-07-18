Request to lower bond denied for Huntsville terrorism suspect

A Madison County judge has refused a request to lower bond for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.



Sayyed's bond was set at $250,000 on July 18.

Huntsville Police and the FBI arrested Sayyed last month. He is accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS, plotting to blow up a police building and wanting to behead people.

The bond comes with a number of conditions. Sayyed must be placed on GPS monitoring, remain confined to his home, and have no internet access.

Sayyed's passport has been seized and will remain under the control of the state.

The state originally asked for a $150,000 cash bond with conditions.

Sayyed's attorney has argued that his client has a constitutional right to bond. Prosecutors say he's too much of a threat to the community to be let out of jail.

"Well that’s what we call a mixed bag, isn’t it? On the one hand, he acknowledges the state is wrong, we were right, we’re entitled to bond,” said Bruce Gardner, Sayyed’s attorney. “But the bond set is just barely better than not having a bond at all."

"We are very satisfied with the judge’s ruling. We applaud what he did,” said Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann. “We believed he did what he had to do. Constitutionally, he had to give a bond."

