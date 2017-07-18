Judge: No bond decision for Huntsville terrorism suspect

A Madison County judge did not decide on a bond for for terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed on Tuesday. But he said there is enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

Sayyed had a preliminary bond hearing at 4 p.m. after a judge previously decided it was unconstitutional to hold him without bond.

Sayyed is in jail right now without bond, but bond could be set during this hearing.

The state asked for a $150,000 cash bond with conditions.

Huntsville Police and the FBI arrested Sayyed last month. He is accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS, plotting to blow up a police building and wanting to behead people.

His attorney has since argued in court that his client has a constitutional right to bond. Prosecutors say he's too much of a threat to the community to be let out of jail.

The judge determined it was unconstitutional to hold him without bond, but that bond would come with conditions if granted. Those condition would have been revealed Tuesday if it had been set.

Judge made no decision on bond but found probable cause to send to a grand jury @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 18, 2017

State is asking for a cash bond of $150k along with ankle monitoring @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 18, 2017

Defense: any surveillance done of Sayyed? Snipes: yes audio recording of convos with other people @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 18, 2017

Sayyed admitted that he was plotting a terrorist attack a year in advance and planned to attack police and military personal @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 18, 2017

Snipes: Sayyed expressed his allegiance to ISIS saying "ISIS is on the right path to what they're doing" @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 18, 2017

Snipes says Sayyed requested his friends to help train the act of beheadig people and to supply a sheet of plywood @waff48 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 18, 2017

Aziz Sayyed arriving for his preliminary hearing @waff48 pic.twitter.com/CfvGmFjRGz — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48