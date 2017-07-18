Judge: No bond decision for Huntsville terrorism suspect - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Judge: No bond decision for Huntsville terrorism suspect

Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed arrives in court for a preliminary hearing. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed arrives in court for a preliminary hearing. (Source: WAFF)
A Madison County judge did not decide on a bond for for terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed on Tuesday. But he said there is enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

Sayyed had a preliminary bond hearing at 4 p.m. after a judge previously decided it was unconstitutional to hold him without bond.

Sayyed is in jail right now without bond, but bond could be set during this hearing.

The state asked for a $150,000 cash bond with conditions.

Huntsville Police and the FBI arrested Sayyed last month. He is accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS, plotting to blow up a police building and wanting to behead people.

His attorney has since argued in court that his client has a constitutional right to bond. Prosecutors say he's too much of a threat to the community to be let out of jail.

The judge determined it was unconstitutional to hold him without bond, but that bond would come with conditions if granted. Those condition would have been revealed Tuesday if it had been set.

