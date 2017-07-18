Bond set for Huntsville terrorism suspect

A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.



Huntsville Police and the FBI arrested Sayyed last month. He is accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS, plotting to blow up a police building and wanting to behead people.



A Madison County judge did not initially decide on a bond during a hearing on Tuesday.

Judge in Aziz Sayyed case has set bond for Sayyed at $250,000 cash only. If he makes bond he will be placed on GPS monitoring — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 20, 2017

Thursday's bond announcement comes with a number of conditions. Sayyed must be placed on GPS monitoring, remain confined to his home, and have no internet access.



Sayyed's passport has been seized and will remain under the control of the state.

The state originally asked for a $150,000 cash bond on Tuesday with conditions.



Sayyed's attorney has argued that his client has a constitutional right to bond. Prosecutors say he's too much of a threat to the community to be let out of jail.

