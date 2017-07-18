Bond hearing underway for Huntsville terror suspect

A preliminary bond hearing for terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed is happening at 4 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.

Sayyed is in jail right now without bond, but bond could be set during this hearing.

Huntsville Police and the FBI arrested Sayyed last month. He is accused of pledging allegiance to ISIS, plotting to blow up a police building and wanting to behead people.

His attorney has since argued in court that his client has a constitutional right to bond. Prosecutors say he's too much of a threat to the community to be let out of jail.

The judge determined it was unconstitutional to hold him without bond, but that bond would come with conditions if granted. Those condition will be revealed if it is set today.

Follow Franklin White or Shelia O'Connor on Twitter for updates from the courtroom.

Aziz Sayyed arriving for his preliminary hearing @waff48 pic.twitter.com/CfvGmFjRGz — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) July 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48