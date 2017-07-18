Florence firefighters put out early morning house fire

The Florence Fire Department put out a large house fire on Lee Avenue at Houston Street on Tuesday morning.

Investigators tell us at the call came in around 5:30 and when crews arrived on scene the fire was fully involved.

Investigators do tell us the house is vacant and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

About four Florence police units, two fire engines, ladder, rescue and a medic truck responded to the scene.

Firefighters are working to put out the hot spots.

