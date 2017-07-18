Florence firefighters put out early morning house fire

The summer heat in Alabama can be brutal for us humans but don’t forget about your furry friends. The heat can affect your pets just as much as it can affect you.More >>
Madison police have arrested two people in a shooting death at Madison Landing Apartments on May 23.More >>
Huntsville police have identified the suspect sought in an overnight murder over the weekend.More >>
A Sunday post on the Bridge Street Town Centre Facebook page revealed the powers that be at the shopping center are trying to drum up public support to bring a Trader Joe’s to Huntsville.More >>
Police in Tuscumbia are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday. According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, 39-year-old Sachiko Basden left her home sometime during the night without her ID.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
Little Mariana Sifrit is in Iowa City University Hospital, and things aren't looking good for her right now, her mother Nicole Sifrit said.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Security footage shows a goat headbutting the glass doors at a Colorado business until they shatter.More >>
