AL man denied parole for 1995 Marshall County murder

Victor Wray will remain in state prison for at least 5 more years. The Alabama Parole Board denied his request for parole following a hearing last week.

Mr. Wray is serving a life sentence for the 1995 shooting death of Pat Reliford Jr. of Union Grove. Mr. Reliford’s sister Martha Reliford and other relatives attended the hearing and spoke against granting Mr. Wray parole. They had also gathered signatures on petitions in Marshall County businesses to oppose the parole.

“I want to thank attorney general Steve Marshall and former attorney general Troy King for attending the hearing and speaking against parole,” Mrs. Reliford said. She said Phil Sims, the deputy commander of the Etowah County Drug Unit and a former Marshall County officer, also attended the hearing with them.

“We want to thank everyone who signed petitions and the business owners who let us put them in their stores,” Ms. Reliford said.

