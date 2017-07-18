Lawrence Co. authorities continue to search for clues in double killing

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell wants the state to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects in the double homicide July 6 in North Courtland.

Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett did not return calls asking if a local request had been made to Gov. Kay Ivey. Lawrence County sheriff's investigators continue to search for clues and a motive in the slayings.

Killed just before 11 p.m. July 6 were James Lemark Madden, 41, 226B Bailey Road, Muscle Shoals, and Jimmy Lee Bolding, 34, of 936 Rosa Parks St., North Courtland. Both were buried July 12. Madden was the brother of former North Courtland Mayor Ronald Jones and Lawrence County High Principal Thomas Jones.

Mitchell said preliminary forensic tests show Madden was shot multiple times in the head, and Bolding was shot in the front and back. Bolding was found outside the house, Mitchell said. Both were shot with a 9mm handgun, Mitchell said.

Mitchell said his investigators have interviewed numerous witnesses. He said the witnesses were not necessarily people who may have been at the scene of the crimes.

