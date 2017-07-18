AAA defensive driving class will save older drivers money on auto insurance

An upcoming safe driving course conducted by AAA Alabama will allow Huntsville area drivers age 55 and older to sharpen their driving safety skills and save money on auto insurance.

Alabama law requires auto insurance providers to award a discount to anyone who takes this class, age 55 and older. Typical insurance discounts range between five and ten percent and the certification is valid for three years.

The one-day Safe Driving for Mature Operators class will be held on Friday, July 21 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Madison. The cost is $25 for AAA members and $30 for non-members. Advance registration is required.

“This is a very interesting and thought provoking class that everyone should take at some point,” says AAA Alabama spokesperson Clay Ingram. “The way we drive has changed quite a bit in recent years. With this class, drivers have the opportunity to learn some valuable defensive driving techniques, which will not only make them safer drivers but will also earn them a discount on their automobile insurance at a time when everyone is trying to save money

Approved by the State of Alabama and taught by a certified instructor, Safe Driving for Mature Operators qualifies eligible drivers for a premium reduction on their current automobile insurance.

The course is tailored to meet the unique needs of older drivers and includes information on reaction time, road risks, sight, and hearing. There is no test and no driving in the course.

Enrollment for classes is limited. To register, call AAA-Alabama, at (205) 444-8885 or visit your local AAA office.

