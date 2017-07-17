Demolition begins at UNA for new College of Nursing facility

UNA is tearing down a building to make room for a new nursing college facility. (Source: WAFF)

A college building at the University of North Alabama is coming down. The demolition is just the beginning for a new college of nursing building.

It's an eight-week process, but the university said it's starting now before students head back to class. When students report back for fall semester, Floyd Hall will be completely gone to make way for the nursing building.

"We are working on drawings and final design to complete that project once we get the building torn down," said Michael Gautney, assistant vice president of facility administration and planning.

The university anticipates the next four to five weeks set aside for demolition and then a few more weeks to follow for removing all of the debris.

Floyd Science Hall, which takes up about 48,000 square feet, has been standing since 1960 but was vacant for the last few years.

There is a new science building that is three times the size of Floyd Hall.

Plans for the College of Nursing came to a halt last year when the constructions bids came in at $20 million, which is well over the original budget of $11.5 million.

"So we are going back and redesigning some valued engineering options to reduce the cost and we anticipate sometime in the spring of next year to have a design that we can put up for bid and begin the process of building a new building," Gautney said.

University officials said they hope to start the bidding process again in the next three months.

