AL teen, MI man arrested after deadly robbery in Madison

Madison police have arrested two people in a shooting death at Madison Landing Apartments on May 23.

Court records show 20-year-old Dareion Walker was shot and killed killed by a robbery victim that night. The two suspects charged in that robbery are also charged in his death.

18-year-old Kiaujanee Sanders of Huntsville was arrested on May 31. She was charged with murder and first-degree robbery. She was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

33-year-old Louis Bowden of Detroit, Michigan was arrested on the same charges on July 7. He is still in the Madison County Jail on $135,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

