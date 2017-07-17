Marshall Co commissioner reported to AL Ethics Commission over road paving

A Marshall County commissioner is facing the Alabama Ethics Commission after getting a privately owned road paved.

The commission sent the information to the Alabama Ethics Commission, but this is not the commissioner's first ethics complaint.

Marshall County District Four Commissioner Jesse Swords again finds himself in an ethical dilemma after paving Covenant Way just outside of Albertville. County attorney Clint Maze said he immediately sent a message to Swords to cease when he learned of the paving, but that the work had just been completed.

Maze said it was calculated the cost would be just over $18,000, which Swords has agreed to pay.

A check with county officials confirms Swords has paid just less than $10,000 of that amount so far.

Swords went before the state ethics commission in late 2015 over his use of a county vehicle.

Swords declined to comment except to say it was a mistake.

