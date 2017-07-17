Ethics commission finds probable cause Marshall Co commissioner - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Ethics commission finds probable cause Marshall Co commissioner violated ethics law

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Marshall County Commissioner Jesse Swords (Source: Marshall County Commission) Marshall County Commissioner Jesse Swords (Source: Marshall County Commission)
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that a Marshall County commissioner has violated the state's ethics law.

The case of Marshall County District 4 Commissioner Jesse Swords will be handled administratively.

This is Swords' first term in office but it's his second violation.

Ethics commission officials say they cannot disclose what the details are of the violation until the case is concluded, but the Marshall County Commission did report Swords to the ethics commission last summer. The County Commission reported that Swords used county equipment to pave a privately owned road on Covenant Way just outside of Albertville.

At the time, officials estimated the cost was estimated at just over $18,000, which officials say has now been paid.

Swords went before the ethics commission in late 2015 over his use of a county vehicle. A date for when the issue will be dealt with by the ethics commission is not yet known.

[READ MORE: Ethics Commission: Marshall Co. commissioner violated state ethics law]

Any disposition will have to be approved by the local district attorneys’ office.

Attempts to reach Swords for comment have been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

