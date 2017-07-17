My Take - Opioid

Alabama is the number state one in the country for prescription opioid use. Now there's a list where you don't want to be first.



The southern states are major contributors to the opioid epidemic, with Alabama occupying the top spot, followed by Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas and Mississippi. Believe it or not but this means that there are more prescriptions for painkillers than people in Alabama. Treating pain without causing an addiction is a balance that's not easy to achieve for health care professionals. And of course there's always patients that obtain prescriptions and illegally sell them for profit. Solving this issue is no easy task. Opioid prescriptions are here to stay. We need to continue to provide education on the addictive nature of these drugs. We also need to educate on the unfortunate ramifications of addiction or worse. Too many individuals and families are being torn apart by the destructive nature of this epidemic.

Lawmakers, drug manufacturers and healthcare professionals need to pull together to solve this rapidly growing public health crises. I'm Dave Thomason that's my take what's yours?

