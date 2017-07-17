Back to School drive in Huntsville

For so many families, back to school shopping means pencils, pens and papers. But these days, there's still a much more basic need for students and their families. And a couple of local groups are working to meet those needs.

For many underprivileged children, they need the basics. Outer clothing, under clothing. Socks, shoes and hygiene products. That's why the group Empowerment Through Change is partnering with the Canaan Community Christian Church for a clothing and hygiene product drive.

It will run through Friday, July 21, they feel these children, K-1 will learn more effectively looking and feeling better.

"It's sad to say , but there are so many students in Huntsville who don't have proper hygiene items. No clothing. Wearing Daddy's shoes, Mom's shoes shoes. Such a great need for the students," said Rosemary Jordan.

"A friend told me it takes a village. Takes everyone coming together. That inspires that love. Our kids can feel like someone believes in me.I have someone that supports me," said Pastor Travis Acklin

They are taking collections from until July 21. They're trying to help 100 students. Again, clothing and hygiene products for girls and boys, K-12. For now, you can drop them off at the Long John Silver/A&W Restaurant on Sparkman Drive next to the Wal-Mart. Cash is also welcome.

