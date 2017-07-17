Albertville woman facing resisting arrest and failure to appear charges

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department said on Sunday, deputies went to Asbury Church Road to serve a failure to appear warrant on 30-year-old Amber Leigh Vinson of Albertville.

Investigators say as deputies drove onto the property they noticed Vinson and a male sitting by a pond fishing and when they approached her she jumped into the pond and swam out into the middle of the pond and refused to come back to shore.

Deputies on scene requested Asbury Fire and Guntersville Rescue Squad to assist with capturing Vinson.

Before Guntersville Rescue Squad arrived with a boat, Vinson swam back to shore, where she was taken into custody and then to the county jail.

She is charged with failure to appear, unlawful possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest.

