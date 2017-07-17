Morgan Co. Commissioner: Alcohol not the answer to sagging revenue

Legalizing alcohol sales in unincorporated portions of Morgan County is not a likely option for boosting stagnant revenue and staving off budget cuts, Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said last week.

“It’s not going to be led by us by no means. We’re not going to get into that game, because at the end of the day, you wouldn’t gain a whole lot,” Long said when asked about the prospect.

The statement came after Long and other county officials warned repeatedly this year that stagnant revenue and rising expenses likely would mean budget cuts in fiscal 2018, which starts Oct. 1.

Long is expected to present this month his budget proposal for the upcoming year. The budget is expected to cut or level-fund most county departments as well as cut or eliminate funding to various nonprofit groups.

Long has ruled out an insurance premium increase for county workers but said he was not certain if the county’s 390 employees would get their first raise in two years.

