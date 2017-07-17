South Carolina man not allowed to hunt or fish in AL due to game violation

A South Carolina man will not be allowed to hunt or fish in Alabama for 2-years following a game violation on Lake Guntersville.

In May, Kyle Worthington, 24, of South Carolina, used a bow and arrow to shoot and kill a bass while fishing. Only rough fish such as carp and gar and catfish are legal game for bowfishing. Bass are considered a sport fish and are off limits to archers.

He pled guilty to the offense last week.

Mr. Worthington was fined a total of $726, had his hunting and fishing privileges in Alabama revoked for 2 years, was given 24 months of unsupervised probation and was ordered to perform 160 hours of community service.

The Marshall County District Attorney’s office said Mr. Worthington volunteered to appear before his court date, which was scheduled for yesterday (Friday), to plead guilty.

“Kyle wanted to go ahead and plead guilty to the offense because he knew he was in the wrong,” Assistant District Attorney Adam Culbert said. “He was very apologetic and said he did not know it was illegal to shoot and kill a bass.”

Read more at The Advertiser Gleam .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48