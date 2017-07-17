Marshall County bridges on hold due to problems

A pair of bridges in Marshall County District 3 have been put on hold due to unforeseen problems.

One of the bridges, Mt. Sinai bridge, is located on Mt. Sinai Road and travels over Slab Creek.

The Fish and Wildlife Service advised Marshall County that 3 different species of bats are currently roosting in the crevices of the bridge.

The bridge cannot be replaced until November.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, the only time the bridge can be replaced is between November and March.

If it is not replaced during that time, a survey must be done to see if the bats are roosting again.

If they are, the bridge cannot be replaced.

This poses a problem for the Marshall County Commission.

