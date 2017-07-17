Colbert County looks at ways to help stranded boaters

If your vehicle breaks down on the side of the road, motorists have the option of calling roadside assistance services to come to their aid.

But what if you're on the Tennessee River or Shoal Creek and your boat runs out of gas, or the engine will not start?

As Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Melton admits, there is no wrecker service on the water.

"On the river, there really are no services I'm aware of other than emergency responders who can come help you," Melton said.

And that's who has been receiving the calls -- local E-911 services.

