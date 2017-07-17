Colbert County looks at ways to help stranded boaters

A Sunday post on the Bridge Street Town Centre Facebook page revealed the powers that be at the shopping center are trying to drum up public support to bring a Trader Joe’s to Huntsville.More >>
Police in Tuscumbia are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday. According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, 39-year-old Sachiko Basden left her home sometime during the night without her ID.More >>
Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight, claiming the life of one man.More >>
A South Carolina man will not be allowed to hunt or fish in Alabama for 2-years following a game violation on Lake Guntersville. In May, Kyle Worthington, 24, of South Carolina, used a bow and arrow to shoot and kill a bass while fishing.More >>
A pair of bridges in Marshall County District 3 have been put on hold due to unforeseen problems. One of the bridges, Mt. Sinai bridge, is located on Mt. Sinai Road and travels over Slab Creek.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
The man survived with only a black scorch mark on one finger where he believes the electricity left his body.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
One person was arrested following a heroin-related crash that shut down an entire interstate Saturday morning.More >>
