Florence High School band marches on, despite funding scare

Earlier this year, it seemed the Florence High School band would incur some financial losses during the upcoming school year.

Now, that situation seems to be resolved.

During mediation between Florence schools and the University of North Alabama over Braly Stadium and the abutting Florence Middle School property, it was determined that concessions operations at Braly would be handled by a third party vendor instead of Florence High band boosters. Proceeds would go to the cost of stadium operations.

Chief Schools Financial Officer Connie Wallace said it was never the district's intention for the band to lose money, particularly since it has been in a successful rebuilding pattern in recent years.

As a compromise, the band boosters will work under the UNA vendor, the Chartwell Company. Band boosters will provide labor at concession stands for Friday and Saturday games (Florence and UNA, respectively) and the band will receive 15 percent of total revenues, less credit card fees.

"It was a really good compromise that well serves everyone involved," Wallace said.

