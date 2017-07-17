Florence High School band marches on, despite funding scare

A Sunday post on the Bridge Street Town Centre Facebook page revealed the powers that be at the shopping center are trying to drum up public support to bring a Trader Joe’s to Huntsville.More >>
Police in Tuscumbia are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday. According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, 39-year-old Sachiko Basden left her home sometime during the night without her ID.More >>
Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight, claiming the life of one man.More >>
Decatur police tell us three children were found safe and sound overnight Monday morning.More >>
Earlier this year, it seemed the Florence High School band would incur some financial losses during the upcoming school year. Now, that situation seems to be resolved.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
