High weeds, grass remain a problem in Decatur

A city street sign is hidden by weeds in Southwest Decatur, while honeysuckle grows over the grass along the Gordon Drive overpass. The barriers along the U.S. 31 causeway and Point Mallard Parkway are overwhelmed with knee-high grass and weeds.

And some of the city’s rights of way, ditches, alleys and intersections are overgrown with unsightly weeds and high grass despite last year’s promises during the municipal elections of improvements.

“Our city doesn’t look good,” Councilwoman Kristi Hill said. “And I’ve expressed my concerns to (Council President) Chuck (Ard) and the mayor (Tab Bowling).”

Said Councilwoman Paige Bibbee: “We’ve got to do a better job. Budget time is coming up, and we need to put some teeth into what we want to do.”

