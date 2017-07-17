Lawrence County commissioner and county worker face harassment complaints

Lawrence County District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove and county road department worker James Jonathan Hagood have been ordered to appear in district court after a verbal and physical confrontation in a local park.

Both filed harassment complaints against each other following an altercation at Veterans Park in the East Lawrence community on April 23, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

The district court found probable cause and filed harassment charges against the two men, according to court documents. Both have pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

Both have been ordered to appear in district court at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 13 for trial.

Hagood, 40, a road department operator, said during a verbal confrontation with Hargrove that he was kicked in the shin and punched in the left jaw by the commissioner.

Hargrove, 49, had no comment on the incident, which took place in his district.

