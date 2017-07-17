Missing kids found safe in Decatur

Decatur police tell us three children were found safe and sound overnight Monday morning.

The kids were two boys and one girl, ages 8-10.

Investigators say they left their home on Graymont Lane at some point Sunday night.

Their mother reported them missing at 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

The children were found about an hour later on Shady Grove Road, about three miles away.

Police say the kids were knocking on doors asking for money because they wanted to go to New Jersey to meet a “YouTube Star”.

