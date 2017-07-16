Could Trader Joe's be coming to Bridge Street Town Centre?

A Sunday post on the Bridge Street Town Centre Facebook page revealed the powers that be at the shopping center are trying to drum up public support to bring a Trader Joe’s to Huntsville.

Right now TJ’s devotees have to make the long haul to either Nashville or Birmingham if they have a fever and the only prescription is reasonably priced wines and browsing the most glorious selection of snacks and frozen food you can find anywhere.

Click here to help bring Trader Joe’s to Huntsville by filling out a location request online.

