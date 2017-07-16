2 Huntsville developments trying to attract Trader Joe's

Within a few days, two retail centers have reached out to the public for support of convincing Trader Joe's to make its way to Huntsville.

So far, Trader Joe's has not committed to a Huntsville location. That's what these development centers are hoping to change,

Bridge Street Town Centre put up a Facebook post on Sunday to try to drum up public support for a Trader Joe’s there.

The Village of Providence put up a similar Facebook post two days later.

