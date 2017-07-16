2 Huntsville developments trying to attract Trader Joe's

A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
Within a few days, two retail centers have reached out to the public for support of convincing Trader Joe's to make its way to Huntsville.More >>
Within a few days, two retail centers have reached out to the public for support of convincing Trader Joe's to make its way to Huntsville.More >>
Florence police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman he used to date.More >>
Florence police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman he used to date.More >>
Huntsville police say a motorist took off after hitting a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.More >>
Huntsville police say a motorist took off after hitting a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.More >>
The summer heat in Alabama can be brutal for us humans but don’t forget about your furry friends. The heat can affect your pets just as much as it can affect you.More >>
The summer heat in Alabama can be brutal for us humans but don’t forget about your furry friends. The heat can affect your pets just as much as it can affect you.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Earlier this week there were reports of Ruby Tequila's being closed down in Lubbock at both locations. We have checked each day to see if the restaurants were open the following day, as promised by the signage. Since then, the doors have stayed closed.More >>
Earlier this week there were reports of Ruby Tequila's being closed down in Lubbock at both locations. We have checked each day to see if the restaurants were open the following day, as promised by the signage. Since then, the doors have stayed closed.More >>
A man is in jail after an electric shopping cart was stolen from an East Texas Walmart.More >>
A man is in jail after an electric shopping cart was stolen from an East Texas Walmart.More >>
The owner of a dog fatally injured by other dogs at Shreveport's newly-opened dog park says she wants to spread awareness of the dangers of mixing small dogs and big dogs at the park.More >>
The owner of a dog fatally injured by other dogs at Shreveport's newly-opened dog park says she wants to spread awareness of the dangers of mixing small dogs and big dogs at the park.More >>