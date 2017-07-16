Missing Tuscumbia woman found, undergoing medical evaluation

Tuscumbia police say a woman who has been missing since Thursday has been found.

Chief Tony Logan said 39-year-old Sachiko Basden was located in a nearby neighborhood on Tuesday. She was transported to ECM for medical evaluation.

Authorities said she was alert but suffering from dehydration.

Logan said he could not release more information until after the medical exam.

Basden's husband reported her missing on Friday. He said she left home sometime during the night without her ID, had not attempted to contact her family, and turned off her cell phone.

