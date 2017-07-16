Authorities searching for missing Tuscumbia woman

Police in Tuscumbia are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday.

According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, 39-year-old Sachiko Basden left her home sometime during the night without her ID.

Basden’s husband reported her missing on Friday. She has not attempted to contact him or their four children and her cell phone has been turned off.

Although she had only been missing a few hours at the time, police issued a BOLO with her information because of her recently erratic behavior.

Sachiko Basden is 5’4” and 115 pounds, with dark hair and hazel eyes. She has a large dragon tattoo on the small of her back and a small dragon tattoo on her ankle.

Anyone with information should call Tuscumbia Police at (256) 383-3121

