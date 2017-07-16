Madison P.D. investigating rash of vehicle burglaries

The City of Madison Police are investigating several vehicle burglaries. The most recent of which were reported in the Meadow View subdivision near Browns Ferry Rd. and Sullivan St.More >>
The Calhoun County, Alabama Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating Tianna Moore.More >>
The City of Madison Police report that Saleh Naji has been located.More >>
Emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident in Toney just before 9 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Officers arrived at the scene to find a dead male in a tent. The homeless man appeared to have been deceased for an extended amount of time.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Witnesses reported they pleaded with the woman to stop, but she told them to “mind their own business.”More >>
An inmate at the Lee Correctional Institution died Saturday night following an incident that is now under investigation, according to the Lee County Coroner.More >>
