Madison P.D. investigating rash of vehicle burglaries

The City of Madison Police are investigating several vehicle burglaries.

The most recent of which were reported in the Meadow View subdivision near Browns Ferry Rd. and Sullivan St.

A dark color Toyota Camry is believed to be related to these recent burglaries.

Three individuals are suspected be involved and are wearing dark clothing.

If you witness something suspicious in your neighborhood you are encouraged to notify your local law enforcement agency.

Residents of the City of Madison are asked to call the Madison Police Department at (256) 722-7190.

Some tips to prevent a burglary to your vehicle:

Close your windows and lock your doors.

Remove all valuables or place them in your trunk.

Remove "pull-out" style or removable car stereo face plates.

Do not leave keys in vehicle.

Do not leave a car running.

Keep in mind, the majority of thefts from motor vehicles are preventable.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48