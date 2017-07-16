Missing Child Alert issued for Calhoun Co. teen girl

The Calhoun County, Alabama Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Tianna Moore.

Moore is 5’6” and 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in Alexandria, AL.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tianna Moore, please contact the Calhoun Sheriff's Office at (256) 236-6600.

