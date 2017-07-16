Missing Calhoun Co. teen girl located

A Sunday post on the Bridge Street Town Centre Facebook page revealed the powers that be at the shopping center are trying to drum up public support to bring a Trader Joe’s to Huntsville.More >>
A Sunday post on the Bridge Street Town Centre Facebook page revealed the powers that be at the shopping center are trying to drum up public support to bring a Trader Joe’s to Huntsville.More >>
Police in Tuscumbia are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday. According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, 39-year-old Sachiko Basden left her home sometime during the night without her ID.More >>
Police in Tuscumbia are asking the public for help locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday. According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, 39-year-old Sachiko Basden left her home sometime during the night without her ID.More >>
Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight, claiming the life of one man.More >>
Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight, claiming the life of one man.More >>
According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, they located 16-year-old Tianna Moore on Monday.More >>
According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, they located 16-year-old Tianna Moore on Monday.More >>
A South Carolina man will not be allowed to hunt or fish in Alabama for 2-years following a game violation on Lake Guntersville. In May, Kyle Worthington, 24, of South Carolina, used a bow and arrow to shoot and kill a bass while fishing.More >>
A South Carolina man will not be allowed to hunt or fish in Alabama for 2-years following a game violation on Lake Guntersville. In May, Kyle Worthington, 24, of South Carolina, used a bow and arrow to shoot and kill a bass while fishing.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.More >>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
A man has been arrested for attempted second degree murder after another man was found in the bathroom of LSU Digital Media Center with symptoms over a heroin overdose.More >>
A man has been arrested for attempted second degree murder after another man was found in the bathroom of LSU Digital Media Center with symptoms over a heroin overdose.More >>