Missing Calhoun Co. teen girl located

Missing Calhoun Co. teen girl located

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, they located 16-year-old Tianna Moore on Monday. 

Moore was reported missing Sunday from Alexandria, AL. 

No other details were reported about where she had been found.

